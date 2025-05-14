Subsidised cooking oil distribution by zones to be expanded

JOHOR BAHRU: The zonal distribution system for subsidised cooking oil will be expanded nationwide due to its effectiveness in ensuring a sufficient supply of the controlled commodity.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Dr. Fuziah Salleh, said with the move, packaging companies must consistently deliver supplies to designated Points of Sale (POS), such as supermarkets and retailers, within their assigned zones.

She added that this approach aims to address supply shortages, particularly in remote areas.

Fuziah said the initiative has been implemented in several states, including Sabah and Sarawak.

“In the past, the distribution areas of packaging companies may not have been well-coordinated, which could lead to certain regions not receiving supplies.

“For instance, in the Mersing district, there were occasional supply disruptions in the past. After addressing complaints and assessing the situation, we discovered that Mersing was being supplied from Kuantan.

“With the implementation of this zoning system, we can ensure direct delivery to the point of sale,“ she said at a press conference following her visit to a subsidised cooking oil packaging company in Kempas, near here, today.

She also said the government maintained the subsidised cooking oil quota at 60,000 metric tonnes per month, involving 330 packaging companies nationwide.

Fuziah added that the zonal distribution system will also be implemented in Johor starting tomorrow.

“The implementation of the zonal subsidised cooking oil distribution in Johor involves 17 POS locations, which will receive regular supplies from 19 authorised packaging and wholesale companies,“ she said.

She noted that this measure aims to ensure continuous availability and accessibility of subsidised cooking oil at the district level, particularly for low-income households.