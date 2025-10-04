Successful cataract surgery for Pak Cik Petai trader’s wife

SEREMBAN: The wife of petai trader Mohd Noor Saad or known as ‘Pak Cik Petai’ expressed her gratitude for the successful cataract surgery on her right eye at the Columbia Asia Hospital here today.

Astiah Yaakob, 64, underwent the surgery which was conducted by Columbia Asia Hospital consultant ophthalmologist, Medical Retina and Uveitis specialist, Dr K. Sangeeta which started at 9 am today.

“Thank you to all parties who helped. Before this, I could only see clearly in the left eye, my other eye was watery and blurry for a long time. After this, my vision will improve,“ she told reporters after completing the laser surgery at Columbia Asia Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mohd Noor, 67, did not expect that his wish to help restore his wife’s vision could be realised in a short time due to the concern of many parties, especially the help from the hospital.

Mohd Noor said that he and his family were very happy that his wife would finally be able to carry out her daily routine better after years of enduring blurred vision.

“Alhamdulillah, everything went smoothly. My wife’s surgery was successful. Now, she needs to do follow-up treatment. Thank you very much to the hospital, I cannot repay your kindness,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sangeeta said Astiah’s cataract was at a critical level, however, the laser surgery was performed within 30 minutes and went smoothly without any complications.

“We hope that after this she will be able to live a better life and have a clearer vision,“ she said.

The media previously reported about a video that went viral showing the petai trader throwing several petai he was selling onto the road, in protest, after being prevented from doing business by Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) enforcement officers.

However, the disagreement was resolved amicably. Mohd Noor also received a contribution from the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as compensation for the petai that could not be sold on the day of the incident.