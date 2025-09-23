Sultan of Pahang bestows contribution to family of late RMAF airman

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has bestowed a contribution to the family of the late Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel, aircraftman Muhammad Daniel Khairul Azha, who died from drowning at the Giam Waterfall in Jalan Puncak Borneo, Padawan, Sarawak, yesterday.

The Pahang Royal Household, in a Facebook post, stated that the contribution was presented by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya, to the late airman’s father, Khairul Azha Osman, at the Kuantan Air Base this evening.

The remains of Muhammad Daniel, 21, who served with the Fire and Rescue Branch at the Kuching Air Base in Sarawak, arrived at Kuantan Air Base at about 6 pm before being taken to his family home in Felda Keratong 08, Muadzam Shah, Rompin.

He was laid to rest with full military honours at the Felda Keratong 08 Cemetery tonight. - Bernama