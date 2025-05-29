Sultan of Pahang calls for prayers as Sultan of Brunei rests at IJN

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has instructed all mosques and suraus across the state to hold special prayers for the health of Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah who is currently resting at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

In a statement posted on the Pahang Royal Household’s official Facebook page, Al-Sultan Abdullah also offered personal prayers, wishing the Bruneian monarch a full recovery and continued good health.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is reported to be in stable condition and resting after experiencing fatigue.

He is in Malaysia for the 46th ASEAN Summit and its related meetings.