Sultan of Pahang launches Alam Mindscape Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today launched Alam Mindscape Sdn Bhd, marking the rebranding of Touch Mindscape Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of EDOTCO Malaysia.

EDOTCO group chief executive officer Adlan Tajudin described the rebranding of the subsidiary as a symbol of the company’s renewed commitment to accelerating the development of inclusive and sustainable digital infrastructure in Pahang.

“The name - Alam Mindscape - was chosen not only for its semantic beauty, but also as a reflection of our commitment to modern, progressive development, focused on the well-being of the people, and environmental sustainability.

He said this at the launching ceremony of Alam Mindscape Sdn Bhd and the Eastern Region EDOTCO Aidilfitri gathering, held here, today.

Also in attendance was Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, the chairman of Shahzan Alam Muda Sdn Bhd. Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, was also present.

As the leading digital infrastructure provider in Pahang, Adlan said that Alam Mindscape will focus on expanding 4G coverage to rural and inland areas, in addition to developing 5G infrastructure to support high-value digital investments.

“Alam Mindscape is not just a new name; it is a catalyst for real change. We are determined to make Pahang more inclusive and connected. This move also strengthens our support for the country’s digital transformation agenda, and the state’s vision to become the nation’s leader in the digital economy,” he said.

During the same event, Al-Sultan Abdullah also witnessed the signing of three strategic collaborations, aimed at accelerating the digital agenda in the state.

The partnerships include a joint effort between Alam Mindscape, Shahzan Alam Muda, and the Pahang government, utilising Network & Planning Analytics (NaPA) - a data-based network planning platform for optimising 4G and 5G network locations and coverage.

Additionally, His Royal Highness witnessed a collaboration between U Mobile and Alam Mindscape, to expand high-quality 5G coverage across the state and a joint effort with online education platform Gnius to provide digital learning access to students from B40 families, leveraging the internet as a catalyst for empowering the youth of Pahang.