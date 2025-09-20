Sultan of Pahang voices concern over drug abuse in FELDA settlements

JENGKA: The Sultan of Pahang has expressed deep concern over drug abuse issues within Federal Land Development Authority settlements across the state.

His Royal Highness Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah stressed that these communities must not be allowed to transform into drug hubs.

National Anti-Drugs Agency data revealed that 1,317 of Pahang’s 4,204 drug addicts come from FELDA settlements, including 264 from FELDA Jengka alone.

The Ruler described FELDA as a national success symbol and fertile land that has nurtured generations of settlers.

He declared his unwillingness to see this heritage continue being marred by what he termed ‘gejala hitam’ or black symptoms.

Al-Sultan Abdullah called for restoring FELDA’s dignity as blessed land producing strong, knowledgeable and morally upright generations.

He delivered these remarks while officiating the closing ceremony of Jelajah Pahang Teguh Dadah Terkawal at Dewan Balora Mastika.

The event formed part of the state-level Anti-Drug Day celebration attended by key officials.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail joined the ceremony.

The Sultan reminded FELDA leadership to treat drug issues seriously beyond profit or political interests.

He noted the rampant drug problems among FELDA’s youth require greater responsibility from leaders.

His Royal Highness expressed hope that his presence would contribute towards ending drug issues.

Al-Sultan Abdullah emphasised strengthening enforcement along Malaysia’s sea borders through coordinated efforts.

He identified the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, police, Royal Malaysian Navy and local communities as crucial partners.

The Ruler aims to prevent national waters from becoming entry points for drug smuggling.

Drug syndicates employ various methods including fishing vessels, merchant ships and small boats for smuggling.

These groups bring prohibited substances from abroad before landing them on remote beaches and estuaries.

Pahang’s long coastline stretching from Rompin to Cherating has become a prime target for syndicates.

Some smugglers disguise themselves as fishermen while using their nets to lure youth into drugs rather than catching fish. – Bernama