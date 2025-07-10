Sungai Air Batu pollution linked to effluent under probe

MELAKA: The pollution incident at Sungai Air Batu near Kampung Paya Rumput is suspected to stem from effluent discharge, with authorities yet to pinpoint the exact source.

The Melaka Chief Minister’s Department confirmed the river’s discolouration, describing it as turning black, though investigations remain ongoing.

Initial probes by the Melaka Department of Environment (DOE) began after reports surfaced on July 8.

The department clarified that checks at the nearby Sungai Udang Landfill Site found no evidence of leachate contamination.

“No leachate discharge has been detected during the inspection,“ the Corporate Communications Division stated.

The landfill, previously flagged for violations, remains under routine DOE supervision. Authorities assured the public of stringent action against offenders, emphasising compliance with Environmental Quality Standards.

“Stern and uncompromising action will be taken against any party found violating environmental laws,“ the department added.

Periodic water sampling will continue to monitor pollution levels.

The state government pledged cooperation with multiple agencies for a thorough inquiry, prioritising resident safety. - Bernama