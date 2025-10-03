KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) has intensified border security along the Malaysia-Thailand frontier to prevent suspects linked to the Sungai Golok bomb explosion in southern Thailand from escaping into Malaysia.

Southeast Brigade GOF commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the move was a precautionary measure to block any attempt by the perpetrators to infiltrate the country and go into hiding.

He said personnel from the GOF’s Battalion 7, Battalion 9, and Senoi Praaq would be monitoring and patrolling the border according to their respective assignments.

“We have already been conducting continuous patrols as we anticipate that smuggling and cross-border crimes will escalate during Ramadan.

“With the recent incident in Sungai Golok, we will further tighten security measures to detect any attempts by certain parties or criminals to enter Malaysia,” he said when contacted today.

Nik Ros Azhan said the GOF’s patrol zone covered 106 kilometres along the Malaysia-Thailand border, with support from the Marine Police.

He added that all illegal crossing points would continue to be monitored, despite the enforcement of a ban on illegal border crossings since Dec 1 last year.

“Intelligence units will continuously provide information and maintain close communication to track any cross-border criminal activities,“ he said.

Two days ago, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that no Malaysians were involved in the shooting and bomb explosion in Sungai Golok.

Earlier, Thai authorities reported that an explosion occurred at a security post outside the Sungai Golok district office, followed by gunfire from a group of attackers, resulting in the deaths of two Thai security personnel and injuries to eight others.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was closely monitoring developments in Narathiwat province, with strict security measures enforced immediately until the situation was deemed safe.

Following this, the Foreign Ministry advised Malaysians travelling to or residing in Thailand’s southern provinces, including Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, to remain cautious due to recent security incidents.

The ministry also recommended postponing all non-essential travel to these regions for the time being.