Sungai Golok blast: IGP says police tightening border security

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has tightened security along the Malaysia-Thailand border following a bomb explosion in Pekan Sungai Golok, southern Thailand, yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said PDRM is closely monitoring developments in Narathiwat province and has immediately enforced strict security measures until the situation is deemed safe.

He said General Operations Force (GOF) personnel stationed at the border have been instructed to heighten their readiness level and strengthen security at GOF posts and along Sungai Golok to prevent any unwanted elements from entering Malaysia.

“In addition, the Strike Force Company and Battalion Intelligence teams have been ordered to intensify patrols at illegal crossing points and ‘hot spots’ along Sungai Golok,“ he told Bernama today.

Razarudin emphasised that Malaysian police are conducting round-the-clock security monitoring at police posts and for personnel as an additional precaution.

According to him, the bomb explosion occurred in front of the Pekan Sungai Golok stadium at around 6.25 pm (Thai time), shortly after the breaking of fast.

“As of now, the number of those killed and injured in the incident has yet to be confirmed,“ he said.

Malaysians have been advised to postpone any travel to southern Thailand following the incident.

Yesterday, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that no Malaysians were among the casualties of the shooting and bomb explosion in Sungai Golok.

Thai police earlier said that an explosion occurred at a security checkpoint outside the Sungai Golok District Office on Jalan Sungai Golok-Sungai Padi, followed by gunfire from a group of attackers. The attackers reportedly killed at least two Thai security personnel and injured eight others.

The assailants were reported to have fired several shots before throwing five hand grenades at the security checkpoint in front of the Sungai Golok District Office.

Security forces are conducting checks at the scene, and the public has been advised to avoid the affected routes.

Since the start of Ramadan, authorities in Sungai Golok have heightened security measures following an increased risk of attacks in the border region.