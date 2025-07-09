Sungai Pemandi flood project to aid 2,000 Kota Tinggi residents

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sungai Pemandi Flood Mitigation Project (RTB) in Kota Tinggi is on track to provide relief for approximately 2,000 residents in Taman Aman and Taman Mawai upon its completion by April 26 next year.

State Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh confirmed the project has achieved 58 per cent progress.

Spanning 2.7 kilometres along Sungai Pemandi, the RM42 million initiative includes constructing a flood wall, sandfill mattress, gabion structures, bridge replacement, and a pump system. Mohamad Fazli noted that land acquisition remains a significant hurdle, with 17 lots required for the project.

The Sungai Pemandi RTB is among 11 high-impact flood mitigation projects overseen by a special committee led by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) secretary-general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli.

Johor currently has 10 major RTB projects in progress, including the RM1.18 billion Batu Pahat RTB and the RM2.24 billion Sungai Johor RTB. These efforts align with the government’s strategy to minimise flood risks in high-risk zones through targeted infrastructure upgrades. - Bernama