Suspect remanded for allegedly torching family home and injuring father

MUAR: A former technician has been remanded for seven days on suspicion of setting fire to his family home and injuring his father.

The Muar Magistrate’s Court granted a remand order against the 32-year-old suspect until next Wednesday to facilitate police investigations.

The suspect is also believed to have mental health issues and tested positive for drugs.

Remand proceedings were carried out at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital as the suspect was still undergoing treatment for injuries and mental health observation.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz confirmed the incident occurred at 9.43 am on Wednesday in Kampung Tengah, Jalan Bakri.

He stated the suspect assaulted his 70-year-old father with a cane and a knife during the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire and Section 324 for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

The fire also damaged a motorcycle and a car with losses estimated at 150,000 Malaysian ringgit. – Bernama