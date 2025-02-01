Suspected distributor of heroin-laced vape nabbed in Sepang

PUTRAJAYA: Police recently arrested a 24-year-old man believed to have been actively distributing vape liquid suspected of containing heroin in Sepang.

Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the suspect was nabbed in a house along with several items like 13 plastic bottles of vape liquid suspected of containing heroin, weighing 319 grammes (g).

He said the value of the seized items was estimated at RM4,200 and it is believed that the prohibited items were intended for sale around Sepang.

“The individual arrested is a labourer and is still single. A record check found that he has three previous records and the initial urine screening tested negative,” he said in a statement today.

Norhizam said the man was charged at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court on Dec 30, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a separate case, he said Sepang police arrested a man suspected of trafficking syabu and ganja in Sungai Pelek on Dec 25.

Norhizam said the 35-year-old individual, who works as a lorry driver, has no previous record but the initial urine test results were positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and cannabis.

He said the seizure, which included a transparent plastic packet containing 50.35g of suspected syabu and 130.11g of compressed dried leaves believed to be ganja, had a value of RM9,472.10.

The items were found in a crossbody bag carried by the father-of-two.

“The suspect was charged at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court on Dec 31,” he said.