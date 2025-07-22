Sustainable data centre framework to launch in October

KUALA LUMPUR: A new framework for sustainable data centres is set to launch in October, announced Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The initiative, under the Ministry of Digital, will involve strategic coordination with agencies and state governments to streamline data centre development.

The decision was made during the third meeting of the Data Centre Task Force (DCTF) for 2025, co-chaired by Tengku Zafrul and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) will serve as the focal point for all new data centre project applications and expansions,“ said Tengku Zafrul in a post on X.

This centralised approach aims to prevent overlapping functions and support a more sustainable national data centre ecosystem.

The minister emphasised that the meeting was key to ensuring Malaysia’s data centre industry remains competitive and investor-friendly.

The DCTF, a multi-agency platform led by the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Digital, coordinates data centre planning and implementation holistically. - Bernama