Take Johor tremors seriously, says expert

PETALING JAYA: Earthquakes in Johor are neither a passing curiosity nor a coincidence but a warning sign that Malaysia must take seriously, said a structural earthquake expert.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Engineering Seismology and Earthquake Engineering Research head Prof Dr Azlan Adnan said the recent tremors show that the country is not as sheltered from seismic forces as many believe.

“Three quakes in a week are not a coincidence. They are a warning sign, and if we ignore it, we do so at our own risk,” he told theSun.

Azlan said in earthquake science, tremors usually fall into three categories – foreshocks, mainshocks and aftershocks.

“The sequence of quakes in Johor since Aug 24 could fit any of these storylines. They may be small aftershocks quietly releasing stress underground or they may be foreshocks, the warning taps before a bigger quake.

“And that’s the scary truth. Science cannot say for sure which it is until a bigger one happens.”

Yesterday’s 3.2-magnitude quake near Segamat, the third recorded in Johor within a week, struck at 8.59am, with tremors felt in several parts of Johor and southern Pahang.

Meteorological Department director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said in a statement yesterday that it was a weak event.

Azlan cautioned that the tremors should not be dismissed.

“When tremors repeat within days, it means the ground beneath us is not calm. The stress is active. Malaysia may not sit directly on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, but we are far from stable.

“We are squeezed between the Sumatran subduction zone to the west and the Philippine plate boundary to the east. That constant pressure can creep into our crust, shaking old faults we thought were asleep.”

Azlan said Malaysia’s real vulnerability lies in its infrastructure readiness.

“The reality is that most buildings in Johor and across Malaysia were not designed with earthquakes in mind before 2017 when the country introduced its first seismic design code, although compliance was largely optional, especially for privately-owned structures.

“Only a handful of critical facilities like dams, power plants and high-end private developments are designed with earthquakes in mind.

“But ordinary buildings, old shoplots, schools, low-cost flats and older apartment blocks will be the first to show damage if a stronger quake strikes.”

He urged the authorities to respond with greater urgency without causing panic.

“When we get three quakes in the same area within a week, that’s nature waving a big yellow flag. A magnitude 5 or higher event on Peninsular Malaysia’s old faults is a real possibility, and our buildings are simply not ready.”

He said urgency means keeping seismic monitoring active around the clock, inspecting critical facilities after each tremor and carrying out evacuation drills in schools and offices.

Azlan highlighted the need to start a genuine national conversation on strengthening building codes and upgrading vulnerable structures.

“Better to face the risk now than to be caught off guard later. We must expect more such events, possibly stronger ones, and we should prepare as though they will come.”

The first quake was a 4.1-magnitude one recorded at 6.13am on Aug 24, with its epicentre 5km west of Segamat at a depth of 10km. Tremors were felt in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and southern Pahang.

A second, weaker quake measuring 2.8 struck at 9am the same day, about 28km north-west of Kluang, Johor.