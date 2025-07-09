Taman Pandan Perdana murder victim suffered repeated abuse - police

KUALA LUMPUR: The e-hailing driver murdered in Taman Pandan Perdana is believed to have suffered repeated abuse at the hands of the suspects, according to Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail.

Injuries on the victim’s body indicated prolonged mistreatment, separate from those caused by an accident.

Mohd Azam clarified that the case has no links to loan sharks, despite initial speculation. “Further investigations found that the injuries resulted from an accident and continuous abuse by the two suspects. The victim is believed to owe them money,“ he said in a statement.

The suspects, a 73-year-old father and his 36-year-old son, were arrested between June 26 and 28 following a post-mortem that confirmed criminal elements in the death. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was found dead at the suspects’ residence on June 22.

Medical personnel from Kuala Lumpur Hospital alerted police at 7.16 pm that day. A subsequent post-mortem at Ampang Hospital revealed the cause of death as a bacterial infection in the muscles due to severe skin and bone injuries.

Both suspects, unemployed, are currently remanded for 14 days under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Investigations continue as authorities piece together the motive behind the prolonged abuse. - Bernama