TAPAH: Tapah Umno division secretary Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir was named today as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election on April 26.

The announcement was made by Perak BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad during the launch of BN’s by-election machinery, officiated by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the party’s command centre in Kampung Haji Tahir, Temoh, near here today.

Mohamad Yusri, 54, who holds a doctorate in Islamic Education from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), is a lecturer and Head of the Islamic Education and Moral Department at the Teacher Education Institute in Ipoh.

In his brief speech, Mohamad Yusri expressed his gratitude to the BN and UMNO leadership for entrusting him to represent the coalition in the by-election.

“Insya-Allah, with cooperation and commitment from all of us, we will be able to bring great success to the Ayer Kuning constituency by continuing the plans and efforts that the late Ishsam Shahruddin had initiated,” he said.

The by-election is called following the death of the BN incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22 due to a heart attack.

The Ayer Kuning state constituency has 31,897 registered voters, consisting of 31,315 ordinary voters and 582 police personnel and their spouses.

Nomination day and early voting have been set for April 12 and 22 respectively.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan also attended the event.

Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and the PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar were also present.