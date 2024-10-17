Target of enrolling 250,000 intl students involves not only IPTA but IPTS too, says Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: The target of enrolling about 250,000 international students does not only involve public higher education institutions (IPTA) but also private higher education institutions (IPTS).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir explained that the target under the Malaysian Education Development Plan 2015-2025 (Higher Education) was set based on strong demand and the available educational infrastructure in the country.

“We make those statistics based on demand. In terms of infrastructure we have it, so I want to correct the perception that the entry of international students is not only into IPTA but also into IPTS,“ he said.

“However, the IPTS involved must offer programmes that are accredited to the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA). We will not allow courses that do not get approval from the MQA because quality education is the priority.”

He said this at a press conference after attending the International Conference on Communications and Media 2024 at International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC), International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Kuala Lumpur Campus today.

The conference, organised by the Media and Communications Centre, AbdulHamid AbuSulayman Kulliyyah of Islamic Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences, IIUM, and themed Communications and Media Pause: Reflection Values and Impacts discussed the challenges of the media and communication industry in the digital era.

Zambry emphasised that the target is not only to increase the number of international students in Malaysia, but to ensure Malaysia continues to be recognised as a destination for quality higher education.

Until June 2023, statistics showed that there were 104,315 international students in the country, 43,952 of them in public universities and 60,363 in private universities.

In efforts to increase the admission of international students, the Higher Education Ministry was reported in April to be reviewing measures to simplify immigration procedures for foreign students.