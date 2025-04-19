BACHOK: The Tautan Perdana initiative will be expanded in the future, in an effort to deliver government services directly to the people, said Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

He said the main objective of this initiative is to further strengthen the relationship between government agencies and departments with villagers, as well as to help the surrounding community.

“The duties of a civil servant extend beyond just office work. With the growing complexity and constantly evolving challenges in the public service, it is crucial for civil servants to engage with the communities at the grassroots level, to better understand their issues,” he said.

“Thus, such initiatives are an essential initiative by the government to remind civil servants of their key roles and responsibilities, which include reaching out to and supporting the people,” he added.

He said this after attending the closing ceremony of the PSD and the National Institute of Public Administration’s (INTAN) Tautan Perdana at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Telaga Ara, today, which was also attended by INTAN director Datuk Dr Mohd Zabri Yusoff, here, today.

Explaining further, Wan Ahmad Dahlan highlighted that eight key areas have been identified as focal points for the initiative, including infrastructure, transport, and education.

“For example, infrastructure - while we haven’t received specific allocations to improve facilities in Kampung Telaga Ara, it doesn’t stop us from going into the field and offering support to the village community,“ he said.

He emphasised that education and character development are vital in producing a generation which is both intelligent and morally upright, thus contributing to positive change and a brighter future for the community.

During today’s event, Wan Ahmad Dahlan also presented a donation to upgrade the facilities at SK Telaga Ara.