TDM arrests 15 illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Thailand

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Army (TDM) arrested from Myanmar and Thailand in two separate operations in the Kubang Pasu district, yesterday and today.

The Malaysian 2nd Division Infantry (Division 2) said in a press release that the first arrest was made at 7.22pm yesterday, within the area of responsibility of the Malaysian 6th Infantry Brigade (KTJ 6 Bgd).

“The operation team, while on patrol, detected a group of illegal immigrants hiding in a drain along the main road from Padang Sanai to Sintok. A total of eight Myanmar men, aged between 19 and 48, were arrested.

“Also seized were a sum of cash and eight mobile phones, with a total value estimated at over RM5,300. All the illegal immigrants, believed to have entered Malaysia through illegal routes in search of employment, were handed over to the Bukit Kayu Hitam Police Station for further action,“ it said.

Meanwhile, Division 2 also reported the arrest of seven illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Thailand who were acting suspiciously near the Malaysia-Thailand border at 2.30am earlier today.

“All of the illegal immigrants, aged between 18 and 47, were arrested, and a sum of cash and mobile phones, estimated at over RM4,400, were seized. They were handed over to the same police station for further action.

“TDM remains committed to ensuring national border security and will not tolerate any cross-border criminal activities and smuggling. The operation team will continue to enhance patrols and border control,“ it said.