KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Army (TDM) arrested two men believed to have attempted to cross the national border by crossing the Sungai Golok from Thailand, yesterday.

The 2nd Malaysian Infantry Division Headquarters (2 Divisyen) said in a statement that in the first incident at 10 am, they successfully apprehended a man who claimed to be a Thai national and attempted to enter Malaysia through an illegal route.

“Upon inspection, the man failed to provide any identification documents and was handed over to the Jeli District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further investigation under Section 5 (2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ according to the statement today.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident at 3.45 pm, they also arrested a man who had entered Malaysia through the same illegal route by crossing the river, approximately 320 metres from the first arrest location.

“During the arrest, the man, believed to be a local, attempted to brandish a knife with a ‘fist’ shaped handle towards the officers, but was successfully detained without any incident.

“At the same time, the officers were also provoked with threatening words shouted from Sungai Golok bank in Thailand by several individuals suspected to be friends of the arrested man,“ according to the statement.

The man was then handed over to the Jeli District Police Headquarters for further investigation under Section 5 (2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958