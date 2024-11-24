Teacher feared drowned while fishing in Sungai Pahang

KUANTAN: A 53-year-old teacher is feared to have drowned while fishing in Sungai Pahang near the Chenor jetty in Maran, here, this evening.

Maran District Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) officer Captain Mohd Nor Azhar Yusof said the victim, Murdani Ab Rahman, was fishing on a raft with a friend when he attempted to retrieve a chair from a nearby boat and slipped.

“The victim was noticed to have fallen into Sungai Pahang at approximately 6 pm, and a police report has been lodged regarding the incident. Following this, the Incident Control Centre (PKTK) was activated to conduct a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the man.

“The search operation (surface searching) commenced after a briefing by the fire and rescue department, involving personnel from the fire department, MCDF, and the police,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He added that the search operation was ongoing and would continue until the victim is found, with the cooperation and support of the local community.