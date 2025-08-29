Teacher slashes wife over debt argument in Sungai Ara incident

GEORGE TOWN: A teacher who reportedly slashed his wife in an incident at their home in Taman Tunas Muda, Sungai Ara, is believed to have done so due to debts from a bank loan and e-commerce installment payments.

Southwest District Police Chief ACP Sazalee Adam said that based on preliminary investigations, police found the suspect acted in such a manner because he was burdened by debt but further investigations are still ongoing.

“Our investigations found that the 30-year-old man had taken out a bank loan for stock market investments and was also making installment payments for items purchased through an e-commerce platform. The cause of the couple’s argument was over the debt.

“Police investigation also found that the suspect did not owe money to loan sharks, and that claim is false, as he only had loans with legitimate financial institutions,“ he said when contacted today.

He said police recorded a statement from the victim and his 28-year-old wife yesterday and the teacher who is in stable condition has since been discharged from the hospital.

Sazalee reported that the suspect, who is also in stable condition, has been placed in the Psychiatric Ward in Jalan Perak for further mental health evaluation since yesterday.

“The wife is in recovery and cannot speak much. Her husband was previously normal and had no record of mental health issues,“ he said adding that a further investigation is underway to complete the case file under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

In the incident around 6 am on Wednesday, a male teacher reportedly slashed his wife’s neck before injuring himself with a knife in the couple’s bedroom at Taman Tunas Muda.

The pre-dawn incident was discovered by the victim’s mother, who heard her daughter screaming from the upper floor of the two-story house.

She went upstairs to investigate, saw the victim being pinned down, and then pulled her off the bed to save her. - Bernama