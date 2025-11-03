Teen girl reported missing in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: A 16-year-old girl was reported missing after leaving her family’s home in Section 20 on Sunday, March 9.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the missing person report was filed by her 46-year-old father at 9.27 am yesterday.

He said that the girl was believed to have left home after her father reprimanded her for spending too much time on her mobile phone and restricted her internet access.

The teenager was last seen leaving her house wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, a black headscarf, black pants, and carrying a backpack, he added.

“The victim is the second of five siblings and a Form Four student at a secondary school in Shah Alam.

“She is 158cm tall, weighs 53kg, has tan skin, and a thin build,” he said in a statement today.

Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Nor Sabryna Mohammad Taha at 014-5130450.