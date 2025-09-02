Teenage boy feared drowned in Sungai Padang Terap

PENDANG: A teenage boy is feared drowned after the motorcycle he was riding plunged into Sungai Padang Terap in Chegar near here this evening.

Pendang Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Muhammad Ezzat Emran Ezani said they were alerted to the incident at 7.16pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we found a Modenas Kriss motorcycle in the river, and according to a witness, the victim is a 17-year-old teenage boy,” he said in a statement tonight.

Muhammad Ezzat Emran said a search and rescue operation was launched, employing the surface searching method.

He added that the rescue operation was ongoing.