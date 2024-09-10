KUANTAN: The daughter of an officer at the Temerloh District Education Office (PPD) was reported missing since Sunday after allegedly taking the trash out in front of her house in Taman Temerloh Jaya, Temerloh.

Temerloh Police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said the missing of Nurul Aliya Zulkifli, 20, was reported by her father Zulkifli Mat Nasir, 52, on Monday.

He said the slim young woman, who is 160cm tall, was wearing black pants, a blue-and-white stripe blouse and a brown scarf when she took the trash out at 11.15 pm on Sunday.

“Police are still looking for her,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said police are also seeking public assistance to locate the missing woman, and those with information on her whereabouts can contact any nearest police station or the Temerloh Police headquarters at 09- 2716222 to channel the information.