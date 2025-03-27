KUALA LUMPUR: The harmonious resolution of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple relocation issue demonstrates the MADANI Government’s success in handling religious sensitivities with wisdom, fairness and consensus.

Community Communications Department (JKOM) director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s firm stance that the temple would not be demolished but must adhere to legal procedures exemplifies the Malay adage ‘seperti menarik rambut dalam tepung, rambut jangan putus, tepung jangan berselerak’ (when doing things, it has to be done carefully and fairly).

“Alhamdulillah, thanks to the Prime Minister’s wisdom in leading the MADANI Government, this issue was resolved peacefully without racial or religious conflict.

“The MADANI government successfully managed the matter by respecting the landowner’s (Jakel) rights, addressing the temple community’s needs through negotiation, achieving a win-win solution and ultimately preserving interfaith harmony,” he said in a Facebook post.

Following discussions between various parties, it was announced yesterday that a new 4,000-square-foot site, about 50 metres from the original location along Jalan Masjid India here, was identified for the temple’s relocation.

Ismail said the MADANI Government’s approach, through negotiation, respect for land ownership, planned relocation and maintaining harmony, was the result of discussions involving multiple stakeholders, including the temple management.

“This is a manifestation of inclusive and mature leadership, where decisions are made with careful consideration, not pressure or confrontation,” he said.

Meanwhile, PKR Religious Understanding and Strengthening Department director, Amidi Abdul Manan, urged all parties to respect Anwar’s decision and cease further disputes over the temple relocation.

He said racially driven arguments would not bring any benefits but could instead cause divisions in the country.

“The Prime Minister made two clear points: first, Malaysia is a nation of laws, meaning we must respect and adhere to established rules and regulations.

“Second, this resolution should not set a precedent for future cases. Each temple-related issue must be considered individually, based on its unique circumstances,” he added.