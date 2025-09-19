Ten KL roads to close temporarily for Malaysia Sarong Music Run 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten main roads in the city centre will be temporarily closed and diverted tomorrow for the Malaysia Sarong Music Run 2025 event.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the event begins at 3 pm in front of the Kuala Lumpur City Centre on Jalan Ampang.

The event is expected to draw over 15,000 participants competing in two main categories: the 5 KM Malaysia Speed Run and the 5 KM Fun Run.

Road closures and diversions will begin at 2.30 pm with roads reopening in stages and expected to be fully restored by 8 pm.

The affected roads are Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Pinang, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Stonor, Jalan Conlay, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, and Jalan Ampang.

Mohamed Usuf advised the public to avoid parking in prohibited areas or locations that could interfere with traffic flow during the event.

The public may contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 for any inquiries or further information about the road closures.

They may also contact the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Operations Room at 03-2071 9999.

Alternatively, people can visit the JSPT KL Facebook page or go to the nearest police station for assistance.

The event is held in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations and serves as a Road to Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative. – Bernama