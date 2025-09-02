SHAH ALAM: Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, officiated the opening of Shah Alam Cat Park at Dataran Kemerdekaan, Section 14, today, marking a new milestone in pet-friendly public spaces.

Her Royal Highness also unveiled Ikon Oyen, the official mascot of the park, known as Catopia Shah Alam. The charming feline figure serves as a symbol of responsible pet ownership, reinforcing efforts to promote animal welfare within the community.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin then explored the park, delighting in playful interactions with the resident cats at the facility, which opened its doors to the public in July 2024.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) mayor, Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim, described Catopia Shah Alam as not only a unique recreational space but also an initiative to foster greater awareness of animal welfare while boosting Selangor’s tourism appeal.

Designed as an outdoor playground for pet cats, the mini park boasts 12 exciting features, including cosy shelters, dedicated feeding stations, a suspension bridge, tunnels, ‘helicopter grass’—a feline favourite, a water fountain, and 10 interactive play structures to keep the cats engaged.

“Since opening its doors in July last year, Catopia Shah Alam has welcomed over 1,500 visitors, and to this day, admission remains free for both local and international guests,“ he said.

Despite being in operation for just eight months, Catopia Shah Alam has already gained notable recognition. It received a Special Mention in the Placemaking and Public Space Award category and secured the Gold Award for Best Planning Content in Media at the MIP Planning Excellence Award 2024 - a testament to its innovative approach in urban planning and community engagement.