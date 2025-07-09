Terengganu discusses ECRL station development benefits with federal govt

JERTIH: The Terengganu government will hold discussions with the federal government to maximise the benefits of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) projects at six East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) stations in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar emphasised the need for infrastructure improvements, including road upgrades near stations, to boost accessibility and economic growth.

“We will work closely with Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and other agencies to ensure TOD projects truly benefit the people. Without proper planning, the ECRL’s impact on communities will be limited,“ he said during a visit to the Besut ECRL Station TOD site.

Also present were MRL CEO Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak and State Infrastructure Committee chairman Datuk Hanafiah Mat.

Ahmad Samsuri noted that Terengganu leads in ECRL construction progress, reaching 91.79 per cent completion as of June, ahead of Selangor, Pahang, and Kelantan.

He urged local communities, particularly Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK), to assist in preventing cable thefts along the rail route, which could delay the project.

Darwis confirmed that security measures, including increased patrols and personnel deployment, are in place to curb theft.

“We appreciate the cooperation from various agencies. Public awareness campaigns have also improved vigilance,“ he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke previously called for stricter police action against cable theft, warning of potential project delays. - Bernama