Terengganu investigates tourists harassing turtle in viral video

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government is investigating a viral video showing tourists harassing a turtle during snorkelling at Pulau Redang.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris confirmed the Terengganu Fisheries Department received public reports about the incident.

“The department is going through every video posted on social media for further action,“ he said when contacted.

Razali said the state government views the irresponsible actions very seriously as tourists not only harassed but tried to harm the turtle.

He revealed the state government would introduce proactive measures including a snorkelling guide licence to ensure compliance with rules.

“Many snorkelling guides these days are unclear about the ethics, including what is permitted and what is not during the activity,“ he said.

Razali warned such actions violate rules and could cause turtles to avoid coming to Pulau Redang in future.

He said turtle extinction would affect Terengganu’s tourism industry and deprive future generations of seeing these animals.

A 27-second video went viral yesterday showing tourists holding and harassing a turtle during snorkelling at Pulau Redang. – Bernama