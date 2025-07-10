Terengganu MADANI Rakyat Programme 2025 offers benefits for locals

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 has officially begun at Pasar Kedai Payang, offering a range of benefits for the public.

The three-day event, themed *Pembangunan MADANI Rakyat Sejahtera*, is a collaboration between the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Works, and other government agencies.

Visitors can access 24 federal and state government service booths, enjoy discounts of 10 to 30 per cent on daily necessities through MADANI Sales, and take advantage of free helmet replacements by JPJ.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is also offering up to 50 per cent discounts on traffic summonses.

Job seekers will find over 500 opportunities at the Career Carnival, while young participants can join the JuniorSkills drone competition with prizes for primary and secondary school categories.

The event also highlights local culture with activities like the *Karnival Candat Sotong*, traditional game demonstrations, batik painting, and heritage art exhibitions.

Spiritual programmes, including Terengganu Bermunajat and a majlis tahlil for UPSI students who recently passed away in a bus accident, will also be held.

The event runs until July 13, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expected to officiate the closing ceremony. - Bernama