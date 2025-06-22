KUALA BERANG: The Terengganu government plans to introduce a new enactment requiring livestock owners to tag their animals with quick response (QR) codes.

State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry, Food Security and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Dr Azman Ibrahim said the move was aimed at addressing the issue of roaming livestock, which posed safety risks to road users and caused damage to public infrastructure.

He said the QR codes would enable the authorities to quickly identify the owners and take legal action as a deterrent.

“We are taking a serious look at the need for a Ruminant Livestock Control Enactment to regulate livestock activities.

“Currently, we only have local authority (PBT) by-laws which allow livestock to be captured and auctioned, but that’s all. We need strict laws to deal with a problem that has been going on for decades,” he said at the Fish Fry Release Programme and the Presentation of Aquaculture Input Incentives in Kampung Temir here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Azman said that approximately 346,000 fish and shrimp fry, including freshwater species such as baung, lampam, and kelah, would be released into Terengganu waters this year using allocations from the state government.

In addition, he said a total of 596,000 fish fry were released into Sungai Kemaman, Sungai Ibai and Tasik Kenyir from January to June 15, using funds provided by the federal government.

“To boost fishery resources, the state government will begin placing 94 artificial reefs in Terengganu waters starting tomorrow in Pulau Redang.

“The programme introduced several years ago is starting to show positive outcomes, as fish landings continue to increase each year,” he said.