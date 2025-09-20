Thai authorities seize 450,000 yaba pills in Malaysia smuggling attempt

KOTA BHARU: Thai authorities successfully intercepted a major drug smuggling operation attempting to transport 450,000 yaba pills valued at 13.5 million baht into Malaysia.

The seizure occurred yesterday following precise intelligence regarding drug delivery through a courier service to the Sungai Golok district.

Supeeyan Daemokleng, Chairman of the SungaCi Golok Narcotics Prevention and Control Centre, confirmed that his team had monitored the situation since early morning to apprehend the expected recipients.

“No one showed up to collect the package containing the drugs,” he stated when contacted today.

All confiscated drugs were transported to the Sungai Golok Police Station for further investigation and evidence processing.

The yaba pills carry a market value of approximately 30 baht per pill and were intended for distribution in Malaysia via illicit routes.

Authorities executed the seizure at approximately 2 pm Thai time under the directive of Narathiwat Provincial Governor Trakul Thodham.

Supeeyan emphasised the ongoing commitment of Thai authorities to strengthen border controls and prevent drug trafficking into Malaysia.

Malaysia remains a frequent target for international drug syndicates operating across the Thai border. – Bernama