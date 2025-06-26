Thai fisherman missing after boat capsizes in Chukai waters

CHUKAI: A Thai fisherman is missing after the boat he was aboard capsized following rough seas last night.

Kemaman Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Abdul Halim Hamzah, said the victim, Wongnguan Supot, 53, had managed to contact a nearby vessel before his boat capsized.

He said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) activated a Search and Rescue (SAR) Operation at 9.20 am today.

“According to the information received, the victim was able to call a nearby boat and informed them that his anchored vessel was taking on water after being hit by a storm at around 10 pm.

“In addition to the PERKASA 49 boat, the SAR operation is also being assisted by an aircraft deployed from Subang,” he said when contacted.

Abdul Halim added that a forward SAR base has been set up at the Kemaman Maritime Zone Office to coordinate the multi-agency operation.