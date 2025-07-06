Thai PM thanks Anwar for offer to assist in border dispute

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she has discussed the Thai-Cambodia border situation with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a phone conversation on Friday.

She said Anwar has expressed readiness to assist both sides in resolving the dispute.

“Thank you, PM Anwar Ibrahim, for the call this afternoon to discuss the Thai - Cambodian border situation and to express readiness to help both sides to resolve the matter.

“I reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to a peaceful resolution through existing bilateral mechanisms, while safeguarding our sovereignty in accordance with international law,” she said on her official X account on Friday.

Malaysia as the current ASEAN chair, is understood to be closely monitoring developments on the border issue.

Earlier Friday, Paetongtarn, after chairing the National Security Council meeting, announced that Thailand had established a special task force to address security concerns along its border with Cambodia.

She said the army had been assigned to coordinate operations and maintain readiness to respond to any developments, prioritising the protection of sovereignty while safeguarding international relations to ensure national security.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Supreme Commander General Songwit Noonpakdee, National Security Council Chief Chatchai Bangchuad, and the military’s commanders-in-chief.

On May 28, Thai and Cambodian troops were involved in a brief gunfight in Thailand’s north-eastern Ubon Ratchathani province and Cambodia’s northern Preah Vihear province, where one Cambodian soldier was reportedly killed.

Cambodia has since announced its intention to bring the border dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Meanwhile, the two neighbours have agreed to discuss the issue through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), scheduled to meet in Phnom Penh on 14 June.