KUALA LUMPUR: Hindu devotees throughout Malaysia celebrated Thaipusam with various festivities today.

Thousands continue to throng Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves here today, the centrepoint of celebrations in the capital annually, as devotees began arriving at the temple as early as 7 am, some bearing Paal Kudam (milkpots) and kavadis, while others smashed coconuts and shaved their heads to fulfil their respective vows.

Hindu devotees were not the only ones at the festivities, as Malaysians of various races and foreign tourists showed up to witness the second largest Hindu celebration in the country.

In PENANG, the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple along Jalan Kebun Bunga was packed with Hindu devotees since early morning, including M Suresh, 38, from Johor Bharu, who finally celebrated Thaipusam in Penang after an absence of five years.

“I have been to Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur... over there it’s more to those who wish to fulfil their vows but here (Penang) besides religious ceremonies, there are more casual activities and there is a lot of food distributed.

“I came with my wife and two daughters to pray so that our business will get better and prosper,” he said.

R Kishan, 17, from Kedah, carried a kavadi for the first time today to fulfil his vow of becoming a better person and to pray for excellent results in his upcoming Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, almost 70,000 Hindu devotees gathered at Arulmigu Thendayuthapani Kovil Temple since 10 pm yesterday to participate in religious ceremonies.

Temple chairman N Shanmugan, 68, shared that the devotees would usually join in a procession from Arilmigu Rajamariaman Devasthanam Temple along Jalan Ungku Puan Johor Bahru to the temple.

“About 6,000 carried kavadis and other religious paraphernalia, dressed in an assortment of vibrant colours. An estimated 70,000 people have showed up since 10 pm,” he told Bernama.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, about 2,000 devotees showed up for prayers at Sri Bala Thandayuthapani Temple along Jalan Yam Tuan, Seremban, the oldest and largest Hindu temple in the state.

According to M Selvi, 32, who showed up at 7.30 am with her mother, their entire family came to fulfil their vows to gain blessings and to pray for their continued health and a good life.

Religious ceremonies at the temple will be conducted in two sessions, prayers in the morning till noon, while the kavadi procession will last till midnight. Visitors also were seen enjoying the free food served at the temple.

In SELANGOR, about 400 Hindu devotees carrying milk pots were seen walking in a small procession towards Sri Subramania Swami Temple in Shah Alam as offerings to the Hindu deity, Lord Murugan.

According to temple chairman Datuk NS Krishnan, the temple, built in 1914, is expecting to house over 5,000 devotees and visitors throughout the festivities, and various activities have been arranged, including the setting up of Thaneer Panthal (refreshment stalls) by Tamil associations.

In PERAK, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M Kulasegaran as well as Perak Health, Human Resource and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman A Sivanesan, were among the 400,000 Hindu devotees who showed up Sri Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh since yesterday.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad posted his Thaipusam greetings on Facebook to the Hindu community in the country.

“Celebrate this meaningful day with thanks and harmony together with your loved ones. May this festival bring blessings, peace and happiness to those who commemorate it,” he posted.

Meanwhile, Acting Perak Police Chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said that the situation at the temples were under control without any untoward incidents, and the ban on liquor announced previously has been complied with at all locations of the chariot procession.