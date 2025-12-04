SUBANG JAYA: The Malaysia Airlines We Built, a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of Malaysian Airline System (MAS), reached an impressive milestone ahead of its official launch, with nearly 500 copies sold through pre-orders.

Authored by over 70 former staff who served the national carrier up until 2015, the book chronicles MAS’s golden era through personal stories, historical insights, and reflections on the collective mission to transform it into a world-class airline.

The official launch was held today at Kelab Golf Negara Subang, Kelana Jaya, and officiated by former MAS deputy chairman Tan Sri Sulaiman Sujak, accompanied by former managing director Datuk Kamaruddin Ahmad.

Also present were former executive vice president (Group Finance) S. Suppiah, along with many other former MAS staff and guests.

The book traces MAS’s journey from its founding on Oct 1, 1972, highlighting the dedication, sacrifices, and pioneering spirit of the people who helped build the airline.

The book offers first-hand insights into how Malaysia’s homegrown aviation workforce built an airline that once flew across six continents and became an internationally acclaimed, award-winning national icon for many years.

According to the Malaysia Airlines Retirees Association (MASRA), these local talents formed the backbone of a dedicated team that supported the nation’s aspiration to develop MAS into a world-class airline, surpassing the expectations of both Malaysians and the global aviation community.

“These homegrown professionals later became highly sought after by aviation-related organisations worldwide, with their experience at MAS widely recognised and respected,” MASRA said in a statement.

“This recognition is a fine testament to the airline’s commitment to fulfilling Malaysia’s national aspiration of developing a highly skilled workforce for heavy industries.

“This pioneering success was a catalyst for the subsequent establishment of other similar industries in the country,” the statement added.

The public can contact MASRA directly for information on purchasing the book.

Earlier in his speech, Suppiah, who led the book project team, recalled the early years of MAS, describing them as challenging and filled with sacrifice but driven by the team’s strong desire to learn, which led to their rapid success.

“Other airlines have openly acknowledged that MAS produced some of the best pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, and in-flight crew with the golden touch.

“Hopefully, the experiences shared in this book will inspire future generations, even as we recognise that changes are needed in several areas to keep pace with technological advances in aviation and related sectors,” he said.