Thorough investigation needed to identify cause of gas pipeline fire - Mohamad Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: A detailed and transparent investigation must be carried out to determine the cause of the gas pipeline fire that occurred at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Selangor, yesterday, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said in addition to identifying the cause, safety protocols must be enhanced to prevent such tragic incidents from recurring in the future.

“I extend my deepest condolences and full solidarity with all the victims affected by the Petronas gas pipeline fire yesterday.

“This incident has not only shocked the nation but has also caused significant hardship for local residents. Over 100 people, including children, have been injured, and hundreds of homes and vehicles have been severely damaged,” Mohamad said in a statement here today.

Mohamad, the MP for Kota Raja, added that he had been in contact with the authorities and relevant agencies to gather detailed information about the incident.

He had also instructed his parliamentary staff to visit the site to gather information and coordinate with government agencies to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

He welcomed the swift commitment from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has pledged to oversee the comprehensive repair of the damaged infrastructure and ensure the victims’ welfare is a priority.

In addition, he commended the efforts of all those involved in the rescue operation, including the firefighters, police, medical personnel, local authorities, and neighbouring MPs who stepped in to assist.

“I urge everyone to stay calm, adhere to safety instructions, and support each other during this challenging time,” he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar announced immediate aid of RM5,000 for homeowners whose properties were completely destroyed by the fire, and RM2,500 for over 100 homeowners whose homes sustained partial damage.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad, confirmed that 237 houses were affected by the fire, which broke out at 8.10 am.

A total of 305 people were impacted, with many suffering burns or heat-related injuries.