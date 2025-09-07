Three directors face false highway claims charges in Kuala Lumpur court

KUALA LUMPUR: Three construction company directors will face charges in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow for submitting false claims related to a Klang Valley highway construction project.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed the court proceeding will begin at 9 am through a media invitation issued today.

This development follows the April detention of four individuals including three men and one woman aged between their 50s and 70s to assist investigations into false claims totalling approximately RM360 million.

Preliminary investigations revealed the false claims involved the misuse of sukuk funds for a highway construction project valued at around RM1.3 billion between 2016 and 2017.

Investigators have interviewed 61 witnesses and frozen 14 individual accounts plus eight company accounts containing a total of RM156 million. – Bernama