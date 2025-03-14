KUALA LUMPUR: Three former committee members of a low-cost apartment’s Joint Management Body (JMB) pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM30,000 six years ago.

Former Pangsapuri Kos Rendah Bandar Tasik Selatan 1 JMB chairman Hashim Saad, 61, former secretary Mohammad Abu Dzar Abu Samah, 37, and former treasurer Rohana Mohd Aroff, 59, were jointly charged with misappropriating RM30,000 in JMB funds entrusted to them for personal gain.

The offence was allegedly committed at the JMB office of Pangsapuri Kos Rendah Bandar Tasik Selatan 1 in Cheras on July 10, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 406 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Inspector M. Alli Nangai proposed bail of RM8,000 with one surety for each accused.

Defence lawyers Gursharonjit Kaur, Luqman Hakim Azhar and Shahir Ab Razak, representing Hashim, Rohana and Mohammad Abu Dzar, respectively, sought a lower bail, citing that their clients had fully cooperated with the police during the investigation and did not pose a flight risk.

Magistrate M.S. Arunjothy set bail at RM3,500 with one surety for each accused and fixed April 15 for the next case mention.