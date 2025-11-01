ALOR SETAR: Three fishermen are feared missing after failing to return from their fishing trip at 10.9 nautical miles west of Pulau Payar yesterday.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Cmdr (Maritime) Noor Azreyanti Ishak said the fishermen are Asrulhisham Zainon, 47, his son Mohd Aiman Asrulhisham and Mohd Amin, both in their 20s.

“The Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) got a call from the Kuala Muda district police headquarters about the three missing fishermen. A report was lodged by the victim’s family member who informed them that the fishermen failed ot return to the jetty.

“Acting on the report, the Langkawi MRSC Langkawi activated a search and rescue operation and mobilised a boat to the location,” he said in a statement today, adding that there has yet to be any leads or information about the fishermen’s whereabouts.

“Efforts to locate the fishermen also involve assets from the police, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force.

“The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency also welcomes the public to report any emergency or crime through the emergency line 999 or the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone operations centre at 04-7310579,” he added.