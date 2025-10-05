BUKIT MERTAJAM: Three foreign workers suffered burns in a fire that engulfed a warehouse storing paint and solvents at Jalan Permatang Tinggi, Simpang Ampat here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said all three victims, Nepalese nationals in their 30s, were employees at the warehouse.

“The fire department received information from the warehouse saying that the three workers had suffered burn injuries on their backs and hands. They were taken to a private clinic for treatment before the fire brigade arrived at the scene.

“The fire involved two warehouses located at Lot 1135. The affected premises were a warehouse storing paint and solvents and another for storing scrap materials, each with an estimated area of 10,000 square feet,” he said in a statement tonight.

Earlier, Penang residents were shocked by thick black smoke that filled the skies over Bukit Mertajam, which could be seen from the island side of the state. Images and videos of the incident were also shared on social media.

John estimated 70 per cent damage to the paint warehouse and 15 per cent to the one storing scrap materials, with a lorry also destroyed.

He said firefighters conducted relay pumping using water from fire engines and Volunteer Fire Brigade resources, fully extinguishing the flames by 4.27 pm before overhaul operations concluded at 8.06 pm.

“The case has been handed over to the Fire Investigation Officer for further action,” he added.