Three Malaysian ships remain in Gaza flotilla mission contact

SEPANG: Only three ships carrying Malaysians in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission to Gaza remain sailing and in contact with command centres as of this morning.

The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre confirmed contact with Fair Lady, Free Willy, and Inana vessels through its tracking system.

Fair Lady carries Zainal Rashid Ahmad and Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah among its Malaysian crew members.

Free Willy transports Muhammad Hareez Adzrami and Dr Taufiq Mohd Razif on its humanitarian mission.

Razali Awang represents Malaysia aboard the Inana vessel currently maintaining communication.

Both Estrella and Mikeno vessels carrying Malaysians have lost contact with command centres.

Estrella carries PU Rahmat, Norhelmi, Mohd Asmawi and Norazma as its Malaysian participants.

Ardell Aryana represents Malaysia aboard the Mikeno vessel now out of contact.

Officials cannot confirm whether Israeli forces intercepted these missing vessels.

Ten ships originally carried twenty-three Malaysians participating in the Gaza flotilla mission.

Israeli forces detained twelve Malaysians after their vessels entered the designated red zone.

This interception occurred approximately one hundred nautical miles from Gaza last night.

Four additional Malaysians serve as observers aboard the Jong vessel outside restricted waters.

Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, Mazian Seman, Serieffa Mushtafa Albakry and Ariff Budiman comprise this observation team.

Their vessel remains safely positioned beyond the red zone boundaries. – Bernama