Three men arrested after friend shot dead in Batu Caves hunting trip

IPOH: Three men were apprehended after accidentally shooting their friend dead during a hunting trip in Batu Caves and subsequently moving his body 300 kilometres away to Bagan Serai.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed the Kerian district police headquarters received a public report about the deceased 43-year-old man at approximately 3.55 am yesterday in Kampung Selamat, Semanggol.

Initial examination revealed three marks on the victim’s back suspected to be gunshot wounds, with a post-mortem scheduled at Taiping Hospital.

Police arrested two men aged 32 and 33 in Kampung Selamat at about 12.30 pm yesterday, with one suspect being related to the victim.

Noor Hisam stated that investigations determined one suspect and two other men shot the victim after mistaking him for game during their Batu Caves hunting expedition around 8 pm on Sunday.

The group conspired to transport the victim’s body to Semanggol using three vehicles before abandoning it beside an unpaved road to fabricate a different narrative.

Another 36-year-old suspect was arrested in Batu Caves at 8.30 pm yesterday as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police seized a Toyota Vellfire MPV, two Mazda and Toyota Hilux vehicles, two homemade rifle barrels, eleven 12-bore bullets, and four mobile phones.

All three suspects have been remanded for one week until October 6 to assist murder investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Authorities continue actively tracking another suspect believed involved in the case.

Noor Hisam urged public members with information to contact Kerian IPD Criminal Investigation Division head ASP Ambri Mat Nayan or the Kerian IPD directly. – Bernama