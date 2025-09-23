Three men jailed seven years, fined RM250,000 for Malayan tiger carcass

KOTA TINGGI: Three men received seven-year jail sentences and fines of RM250,000 each from the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court today for illegally storing a female Malayan tiger carcass.

Judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan imposed the sentences after Md Shaheezam Md Salim, 49, Nazerin Tomiran, 47, and Mohamad Nazrol Tomiran, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The trio was jointly charged with keeping the carcass of a fully protected Malayan tiger in a Perodua Alza car boot at a BHPetrol station in Felda Tenggaroh, Mersing, on September 16.

The offence occurred around 6.10 am at the petrol station located on Lot PTD 6179.

The Malayan tiger is listed as a fully protected species under the Tenth Schedule of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

They were charged under Section 70(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, punishable under Section 70(2) of the same law and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The law mandates a minimum fine of RM250,000 for each wildlife specimen or derivative and imprisonment of up to 15 years.

Perhilitan deputy public prosecutor Fatin Hanum Abdul Hadi prosecuted the case, while all three accused were without legal representation.

Fatin Hanum, in her submission, said the case was the first following the amendments to the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716), which came into effect on Feb 1, 2023, and involved public interest as the Malayan tiger is a national treasure facing extinction.

“The Malayan tiger population is now estimated at fewer than 150, compared with about 3,000 in the 1950s. The loss of this iconic species would negatively impact the ecosystem, as well as the nation’s identity and sovereignty,” she said.

She added that the Malayan tiger is not only featured on the national coat of arms but also serves as a symbol of courage and strength for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the country’s leading financial institution, Maybank.

“Wildlife such as tigers are silent victims that cannot defend themselves against human greed, hence severe punishments must be imposed as a lesson and deterrent,” said Fatin Hanum.

Meanwhile, during mitigation, Md Shaheezam, who works as a driver, appealed for a reduced sentence, on the grounds that he is suffering from stage four liver cancer and is supporting five children.

Nazerin also appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds that he has to support his wife and four children and is also suffering from kidney disease, while Mohamad Nazrol sought a reduced sentence as he is newly married and likewise suffers from kidney disease.

Judge Hayda Faridzal said the court had taken into account the mitigation of the three accused, including their health conditions and family responsibilities, as well as the prosecution’s submissions on public interest and the status of the Malayan tiger as a national icon.

“A guilty plea cannot be regarded as an automatic discount, but it is taken into account as it saves time and costs for the court, prosecution and witnesses. After weighing all relevant factors, the court sentenced each accused to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM250,000, in default seven years’ jail,” she said.

Earlier, Hayda Faridzal also conducted the physical identification of several exhibits in the case, including the carcass of the female tiger, a Perodua Alza and the vehicle’s keys, in the Kota Tinggi Court compound.

On Sept 16, the three men were arrested after authorities discovered the carcass of a Malayan tiger, believed to have been illegally hunted, in a car at Felda Tenggaroh, Mersing.

The Bukit Aman Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) said the integrated operation, carried out with the Johor Perhilitan, was launched following a public tip-off. – Bernama