Three motorcyclists killed in Seremban expressway crash

SEREMBAN: Three motorcyclists were killed and 11 others injured in an accident at KM262 northbound of the North-South Expressway early this morning.

It is understood that the men were travelling in a convoy from an eatery here when the incident occurred around 3 am.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said the case is still under investigation.

“Preliminary information indicates that three were killed at the scene, one is in critical condition and receiving treatment at the hospital, while 10 others were injured.

“Further investigations are ongoing, and a detailed report will be issued later,” he told Bernama. - Bernama