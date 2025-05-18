PAPAR: Three new battalions under the General Operations Force (GOF), namely Battalion 21 in Keningau and Battalion 22 in Kunak, Sabah, along with Battalion 23 in Sri Aman, Sarawak, were officially launched today by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said with the addition of these battalions, the GOF now comprises 23 battalions across the country - seven in Sabah, four in Sarawak and the remaining in Peninsular Malaysia.

“The GOF now has a total strength of 12,000 personnel, with each battalion comprising around 600 officers and personnel. This launch is a clear testament to the government and Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) continued commitment to fulfilling their core duty of safeguarding national peace, security and public order.

“It also reflects the preparedness of the force in facing any potential scenarios, challenges or threats. Sabah has experienced dark moments in the past (Tanduo incident), and such events necessitate a highly prepared security force, particularly the GOF,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution was speaking at a press conference after officiating the launch of the three new battalions at the Sabah GOF Brigade, which was also attended by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

He also highlighted the government’s dedication to supporting the GOF in terms of welfare, including the provision of conducive office facilities and living quarters to ensure the comfort of personnel.

“The government has allocated funds for the procurement and enhancement of new assets to support the force’s capability. These assets are vital, as we possess expertise and capabilities that need to be reinforced with the right and suitable resources,” he said.

In his speech, Saifuddin Nasution said that several projects had received government approval, including the development of new GOF posts along the Malaysia–Kalimantan border, with an allocation of RM32 million, covering seven locations in Sarawak and one in Sabah.

In addition, administrative complexes and housing quarters for Battalion 20 in Beluran, Sabah (RM400 million) and Battalion 10 in Sarikei, Sarawak (RM200 million) are expected to be completed this year.

“The GOF will also replace its current operational uniforms with newly designed camouflage uniforms, improved in design, colour and pattern to enhance the force’s image while ensuring comfort, suitability, functionality and strong identity,” he said.