Three Sabah districts recover from floods

KOTA KINABALU: Authorities declared that Kota Marudu, Kota Belud and Telupid have recovered from the floods, allowing all affected residents to return home today.

Kota Marudu district officer Meirin Sugara made the declaration at 10 am, followed by Kota Belud district officer Peter Jiton at 12 pm, and Telupid district officer Celestine Jetony at 1 pm. All three are also the chairmen of their respective District Disaster Management Committees.

According to a statement issued by the committees, the relief centres in the districts were closed following reports from relevant agencies that inspected flood-affected locations, as well as favourable weather conditions and water levels that had fully receded.

All relief centres have been closed, and residents’ homes are now safe to return to, the statement said.

The statement added that the disaster operations commander has been instructed to coordinate personnel, assets, and logistics at the relief centres for the operation to send flood victims to their homes.

Agencies on the ground were also instructed to determine the need for integrated post-disaster recovery activities.

As of 8 am today, Kota Marudu recorded the highest number of flood evacuees in Sabah, with 2,944 people from 1,095 families, while Kota Belud and Telupid had 207 victims (67 families) and 288 victims (75 families), respectively.