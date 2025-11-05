KUANTAN: Three men suspected of committing a robbery at a house in Felda Jengka 8, Maran were arrested yesterday.

Maran District Police Chief, Supt Wong Kim Wai said that the first arrest involving two suspects aged 29 and 51 was made in Jerantut at noon, while another man aged 30 was apprehended in Maran at 2.15 pm.

He said that during the incident at around 9pm last Friday, the victim, a 34-year-old man, was startled by the presence of suspects in the kitchen of his house, with one of them holding a knife.

“The victim was then tied up using nylon rope and a belt before the suspects fled with a Proton Saga FLX vehicle, cash, and jewelry with an estimated loss of RM16,000,“ he said in a statement today.

Wong said the victim managed to free himself from the bindings on his hands and feet before leaving the house to seek help from villagers.

“All the suspects who have past criminal records related to drugs were arrested within less than 15 hours after the incident was reported,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.