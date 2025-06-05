Three suspects shot dead in raid on 4WD vehicle theft syndicate

ALOR SETAR: Three individuals suspected of being part of a four-wheel drive (4WD) theft syndicate were shot dead in a police shootout during a raid at a guesthouse in Taman Sejahtera, Sik on May 1.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the 2.30 am operation was carried out after intelligence linked the syndicate to vehicle thefts in Melaka, Selangor, Pahang and Perak, with stolen vehicles being smuggled across the border.

“The suspects responded to the raid by firing shots and attacking the officers with a machete. In self-defence, the police returned fire, fatally injuring them,” he said at a press briefing at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) today.

Upon inspecting the scene, police found two firearms, several spent bullet casings and a machete used by the suspects.

The three men, aged between 35 and 37, from Negeri Sembilan, were confirmed to have extensive criminal records, including previous involvement in vehicle theft.

The vehicle used by the suspects, a Honda CRV, had been reported stolen from Petaling Jaya, Selangor, in April. A search of the vehicle revealed 26 counterfeit license plates and several tools commonly used in car theft.

“Further checks show the syndicate has been operating since 2023 and is responsible for 73 cases of 4WD vehicle theft,” said Mohd Shuhaily.

Later that day, around 3 pm, a joint operation involving the JSJ Border Intelligence Unit, the Malaysian Police Liaison Office and the Royal Thai Police led to the discovery of two stolen Toyota Hilux vehicles, which had been smuggled out of Malaysia through illegal border routes.

Four Thai nationals, aged between 34 and 58, were arrested in Songkhla, Thailand for allegedly delivering the stolen vehicles to northern Thailand.

“We believe the leader of the syndicate, a foreign national, is still at large, with police actively pursuing the remaining members of the group,” he added, urging the public to come forward with any information related to vehicle thefts in their communities.

In an unrelated investigation, Mohd Shuhaily confirmed that the vehicle involved in the disappearance of Pamela Ling Yueh, reported missing on April 9, was found to have a fake registration plate.

He said the police are currently tracking the vehicle using closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from various locations in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor.

Pamela, 42, was last seen on her way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya in an e-hailing vehicle to give a statement related to an ongoing investigation.